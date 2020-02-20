Repair frayed cables and more with an 8-pack of Sugru Moldable Glue at $13.50

Amazon offers an 8-pack of Sugru Moldable Glue for $13.67 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $16, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks a new 2019 low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen all-time. Sugru is a clay-like putty that quickly transforms into a flexible silicone rubber, making a perfect solution for helping out with projects around the house. This 8-pack is ideal for repairing frayed cables and much more. It can even hold up to 4.4-pounds. With over 1,400 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.1 star rating.

If you’ll primarily be looking to tackle some technology-related repairs, then give the Sugru Moldable Glue Rebel Tech Kit at under $12 a chance instead. This excels when put towards fixing a wide range of tech accessories, but gets you less of the moldable glue than the feature deal.

Don’t want to deal with the hassle of repairing an old cable? Just swing by our smartphone accessories roundup from this morning, there you’ll find charging cords, alongside some additional gear for your iPhone and more.

Sugru Moldable Glue 8-Pack features:

Sugru Family-safe | Skin-friendly Formula is the first and only multi-purpose, moldable glue for all the family. Advanced silicone technology that bonds permanently to almost anything, then sets strong – turning into a durable, tactile rubber overnight. Easy to use, mold by hand, skin-friendly, wipe clean, waterproof, holds up to 4.4lb. You have 30 minutes to fix, make, improve and create – enough time to change your mind, reposition and make it perfect.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!