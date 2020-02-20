Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 10000mAh 7.5W Qi Charger Power Bank $37, more

Amazon offers the Samsung 2-in-1 Portable 10000mAh Power Bank and 7.5W Qi Charger in silver for $37.46 shipped. Normally selling for $50, today’s offer is $1 under our previous mention and a new Amazon low. This 2-in-1 portable charger is the perfect way to keep your Galaxy handset and more powered up while traveling. It features a 10000mAh capacity, enough to refuel most modern smartphones at least two times over. Plus, a 7.5W Qi charging pad is built right in alongside USB-C PD and 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 160 customers.
On-the-go power meets wireless charging. The Wireless Charger Portable Battery fills all your mobile power needs. Conveniently charge your smartphone on the wireless charger when it is plugged in, and also take the charger with you as a 10,000 mAh portable battery pack.
The included USB-C cable can charge a device through the USB port while simultaneously powering a device with the wireless charger pad on top.3 Experience up to 7.5 Watt wireless fast charging output on the wireless charger pad.1 Or, plug in with a USB cable and get up to 15 Watts of power.
