Bring home UBTECH’s Marvel Iron Man Robot at up to $96 off, now down to $154

Amazon is currently offering the UBTECH Marvel Avengers Iron Man MK50 Robot for $153.85 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Typically selling for $250, it just recently dropped to around $200 and is now down the extra $46. Today’s offer saves you up to 38%, beats our previous mention by $21, and marks a new Amazon low. Bringing Iron Man’s MK50 armor out of Infinity War, this robot is complete with lights and sound effects from the movie. It stands over 12-inches tall and can be controlled with a companion iPhone app that also offers augmented reality gameplay and more. There’s even a holographic display under the helmet that lets you talk to Tony or even place your own likeness into the famous suit. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you can live without the Avengers crossover, then there are plenty of savings to be had going with UBTECH’s JIMU Robot Builderbots Kit instead. You’ll pocket an extra $100 by going with this learning robot, which sells for $54 at Amazon. In place of the Marvel theming, you’ll find a STEAM emphasis and the ability to reassemble the robot into different designs.

For more iPhone-enabled robotic action, right now you can save $42 on Sphero’s all-terrain RVR coding kit. Down to a new Amazon low, you’ll pay $158 for the STEAM robot.

UBTECH Marvel Iron Man MK50 Robot features:

Play as Tony Stark and suit up in the iconic Mk50 armor to play through a series of Nanotech weapon field tests and battles designed by Friday. This Walking, talking Iron Man Mk50 robot is your portal into the events after Marvel’s Avengers: infinity war. Start by downloading the free app for iOS or Android to start the adventure with augmented reality missions, where users can battle drones inspired from the Marvel Cinematic universe.

