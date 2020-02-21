Pair your iPad with Logitech Crayon at a new Amazon low: $47 (Reg. up to $70)

Amazon offers the Logitech Crayon for iPad at $46.93 shipped. Usually selling for up to $70, today’s offer is $3 under our previous mention and marks a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, Best Buy has it discounted to $54 right now. Offering a more affordable alternative to Apple Pencil, Logitech Crayon brings “precision writing without delay” to your iPad. Just like Apple’s in-house option, no pairing is required; meaning you can get right to writing or drawing. It’s compatible with a variety of Apple’s tablets, including iPad Pro, iPad (6th Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen) and iPad mini (5th Gen). Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 740 customers, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

Pocket even more cash and opt for Amazon’s low-cost Executive Stylus at just a fraction of the price. As a much more affordable option, you’ll be giving up the deep iOS integration offered by the Logitech Crayon. But at just $6, it’s hard to go wrong here if you’re in need of some basic stylus functionality.

Speaking of iPad, we’re seeing some pretty noteworthy discounts on Apple’s previous generation models in certified refurbished condition. That’s on top of yesterday’s sale on the 10.2-inch iPad at a low of $320. You’ll find those offers and more in our Apple guide.

Logitech Crayon features:

Get creative on your iPad tablet with this Logitech Crayon digital pencil. It’s compatible with Apple Pencil-supported apps that let you scribble digital notes, draw sketches, annotate articles and learn artistic writing. The smart tip of this versatile Logitech Crayon digital pencil lets you produce thin or broad lines based on your grip’s angle and weight.

