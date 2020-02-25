Save $125 on a pair of Klipsch’s Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers at $374

Amazon is currently offering a pair of Klipsch R-51PM 2-Way Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers for $374 shipped. Also at Crutchfield. Normally selling for $499, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, is the best we’ve seen in 6-months, and the fourth-lowest to date. Standout features on the R-51PM speakers are Bluetooth connectivity, which allows you to use them with your Mac. Each speaker sports a 60W amplifier which powers a one-inch aluminum tweeter and 5.25-inch copper-spun IMG woofer. This set is a perfect way to step up your workstation’s audio to professional-grade sound. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 125 customers. Find more details below.

Complete your new audio setup with a pair of wall-mounted speaker stands at just $27. Bringing these into the mix let you get the perfect angle for the speakers and free up some space on your desk or home entertainment console.

If you plan on leveraging these speakers for the latter use case, consider checking out VIZIO’s SmartCast Soundbar System first. It’s a great option for improving your TV’s built-in sound, and won’t cost nearly as much at $180.

Klipsch 2-Way Powered Bluetooth Speakers features:

Enjoy audio from nearly any source with this pair of Klipsch R-51PM 2-Way Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers. They feature Bluetooth wireless connectivity plus stereo RCA, optical, and 1/8″ aux inputs for traditional wired devices, and a USB Type-B input for music stored on your computer. The RCA input is switchable between line-level and phono inputs, allowing you to switch between a turntable and other wired sources. The R-51PM speakers have a 2-way design with a built-in 60W per channel amplifier. Each speaker sports a 1″ aluminum tweeter on a 90 x 90° Tractrix horn and a 5.25″ copper-spun IMG woofer.

