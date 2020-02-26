Build your own droid with this littleBits Star Wars coding kit: $54 (Save $46)

Amazon currently offers the littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit for $54 shipped. Typically selling for $100, that saves you over $46, beats our previous mention by $21, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. The littleBits Droid Inventor Kit allows you to head to a galaxy far, far away to hone your programming skills. It includes over 22 different missions to teach you everything from the fundamentals to more in-depth coding know-how. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 760 customers, and you can learn more in our hands-on review where we found it to be a great introduction to coding that “just about any Star Wars fan would love.”

Want to dive into an iOS-enabled coding experience but in a more affordable package? Sphero Mini enters with a $40 price tag and packs much of the same app-control and other programming functionality as the Droid Inventor Kit, but in a spheral shell. You will unfortunately give up the ability to assemble your own Astromech droid, but will save quite a bit of cash along the way. Learn more in our review.

For additional ways to dive into the world of programming and STEAM, be sure to check out our roundup of favorite coding kits. It’s no surprise you’ll find entries from littleBits, but there’s also other options from Kano, LEGO, and more.

l ittleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit features:

Now with coding! Kids can create their own Droid and bring it to life using littleBits electronic blocks. With the Droid Inventor app, they can control their Droid, give it new abilities with easy block-based coding, and take it on 22+ missions. Then kids can level-up their inventor expertise and reconfigure their Droid to give it new skills, or design any Droid they can dream up.

