Build your own droid with this littleBits Star Wars coding kit: $54 (Save $46)

- Feb. 26th 2020 9:16 am ET

Get this deal
$100 $54
0

Amazon currently offers the littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit for $54 shipped. Typically selling for $100, that saves you over $46, beats our previous mention by $21, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. The littleBits Droid Inventor Kit allows you to head to a galaxy far, far away to hone your programming skills. It includes over 22 different missions to teach you everything from the fundamentals to more in-depth coding know-how. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 760 customers, and you can learn more in our hands-on review where we found it to be a great introduction to coding that “just about any Star Wars fan would love.”

Want to dive into an iOS-enabled coding experience but in a more affordable package? Sphero Mini enters with a $40 price tag and packs much of the same app-control and other programming functionality as the Droid Inventor Kit, but in a spheral shell. You will unfortunately give up the ability to assemble your own Astromech droid, but will save quite a bit of cash along the way. Learn more in our review

For additional ways to dive into the world of programming and STEAM, be sure to check out our roundup of favorite coding kits. It’s no surprise you’ll find entries from littleBits, but there’s also other options from Kano, LEGO, and more.

littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit features:

Now with coding! Kids can create their own Droid and bring it to life using littleBits electronic blocks. With the Droid Inventor app, they can control their Droid, give it new abilities with easy block-based coding, and take it on 22+ missions. Then kids can level-up their inventor expertise and reconfigure their Droid to give it new skills, or design any Droid they can dream up.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$100 $54
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
Littlebits

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go