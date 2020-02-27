Amazon offers up to 30% off blurams home security cams, deals from $33

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Blurams (99% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off blurams home security cameras. The blurams Dome Pro 1080p Security Camera with Siren is now on sale for $41.99 shipped. That’s down from the regularly $50+ price tag for a new Amazon all-time low. Features include 1080p recording, automatic night vision, 122-degree wide angle lens, horizontal/vertical rotation, and an auto-cruise mode that will scan 360-degrees around a select area. It also has a notification system, multi-cam support, a built-in siren, intelligent motion tracking, 2-way audio, and local backups that support up to 128GB Class10 micro SD cards. Alexa-enabled with compatible devices, you can even use voice commands to access the camera’s feed. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more deals and details from today’s home security Gold Box.

Now, if you don’t need the built-in siren, there is a very similar model on sale today for $32.99, down from the usual $46 or so. Also carrying solid ratings, you’ll receive much of the same specs on this model as today’s lead deal. But be sure to browse through today’s sale for yourself as you’ll also find a nice outdoor model at more than 20% off as well.

However, if you’re looking for a more robust home security system, we have some solid Arlo deals live right now. That includes the Arlo Ultra 4K Camera System with a Video Doorbell and the HomeKit Arlo Baby Monitor at an all-time low. You’ll also want to give the new Kami Smart Outdoor Camera with a 6-month battery a closer look right here.

blurams Dome Pro 1080p Security Camera:

All-day monitoring with automatic IR-CUT. Blurams Dome Pro provides clear night vision up to 22 feet away.Ideal for home, office, baby, pet or elder remote monitoring. Under motion-tracking function,blurams camera detects and tracks motions of moving objects. Auto-cruise mode offers a 360°coverage to scan the entire room and up to 10 custom locations to cruise. Unique with the function of noise reduction, the built-in microphone and speaker enables you to know real-time situation at home and have flexible conversation with your family or intruders in the distance.

