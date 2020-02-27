This 4-port USB 3.0 hub expands your computer’s abilities at just $4 (66% off)

- Feb. 27th 2020 6:09 pm ET

0

HooToo-US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4-port USB 3.0 Hub for $3.99 Prime shipped with the code HTHUB006 at checkout. This is down 66% from its regular going rate of $12 and is the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve ever run out of USB ports on your computer, then this offers the perfect solution. It turns a single port into four without the need of external power or cables. Everything is built-in here, making it super simple to use. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Given that you’re saving $8 here, why not put it to use? This 2-pack of USB-A to USB-C adapters is under $6 Prime shipped. That’ll give you one adapter to use with today’s lead deal and leave you with another leftover that’ll work on other devices.

Looking for a new computer? Well, you’re in luck. Amazon is cutting up to $400 off Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, which you can find out more about in our deal coverage here.

HooToo USB 3.0 Hub features:

  • Instant 4 ports expansion: compliment your MacBook, ALIENWARE, and Mac/PC laptop with paralleled style and performance
  • Thermal-conducting aluminum alloy body: coated with strength-enhancing anodized finish for added toughness and more efficient heat dissipation
  • Ready out-of-the-box: no driver required for Windows and automatic built-in driver installation for Mac, backward compatible with USB 2.0/1.1 Ports and devices

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals HooToo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide