This 4-port USB 3.0 hub expands your computer’s abilities at just $4 (66% off)

HooToo-US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4-port USB 3.0 Hub for $3.99 Prime shipped with the code HTHUB006 at checkout. This is down 66% from its regular going rate of $12 and is the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve ever run out of USB ports on your computer, then this offers the perfect solution. It turns a single port into four without the need of external power or cables. Everything is built-in here, making it super simple to use. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Given that you’re saving $8 here, why not put it to use? This 2-pack of USB-A to USB-C adapters is under $6 Prime shipped. That’ll give you one adapter to use with today’s lead deal and leave you with another leftover that’ll work on other devices.

Looking for a new computer? Well, you’re in luck. Amazon is cutting up to $400 off Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, which you can find out more about in our deal coverage here.

HooToo USB 3.0 Hub features:

Instant 4 ports expansion: compliment your MacBook, ALIENWARE, and Mac/PC laptop with paralleled style and performance

Thermal-conducting aluminum alloy body: coated with strength-enhancing anodized finish for added toughness and more efficient heat dissipation

Ready out-of-the-box: no driver required for Windows and automatic built-in driver installation for Mac, backward compatible with USB 2.0/1.1 Ports and devices

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!