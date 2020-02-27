Surround + booming bass headline VIZIO’s 5.1-Ch. Sound System at $119 (New low)

VMInnovations via Rakuten is offering the VIZIO 32-inch 5.1-Channel Soundbar System (SB3251n-E0) for $118.99 shipped. That’s nearly $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest new condition price we have tracked by $11 outside of limited YMMV offers. This soundbar system from VIZIO is ready to crank out 98-decibels of audio. It includes not only a 32-inch soundbar, but also two satellites and a subwoofer, paving the way towards surround sound and booming bass. Bluetooth connectivity and an HDMI input adorn this system. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If the space you have in mind isn’t conducive to satellite speakers and a subwoofer, consider VIZIO’s 29-inch 2.0-Channel Sound Bar as a viable alternative. It’s $79, which brings cost down considerably while still upgrading the speaker array built into nearly any TV or projector.

And don’t forget that you can further upgrade your home theater with Xiaomi’s Mi Box S 4K Android TV for an all-time low of $30. With 50% in savings offered here, it’s a deal that’s certainly worth a second look.

VIZIO 5.1-Ch. Soundbar System features:

Introducing the all-new VIZIO 32″ 5.1 Channel Soundbar System – SB3251n-E0 that transforms your TV setup into a home theater experience. Hear crystal, clear dialogue and thundering bass. The sound bar and the rear satellite speakers focus on high and mid-range sounds while the wireless subwoofer takes care of the deep, low bass. Fully emerge yourself in TV shows, movies, and sport games with a complete surround sound system. Bluetooth compatible so you can stream music from your smartphone or other music player in high quality, too. With all audio cables included, itÂs an easy setup from start to finish.

