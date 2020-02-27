Slash 50% off Xiaomi’s Mi Box S 4K Android TV at an all-time low of $30

Walmart is currently offering the Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K Streaming Media Player for $29.99 shipped. Usually selling for $59, today’s offer saves you nearly 50%, beats our previous mention by $18, and returns the price to match its all-time low. Equipped with 4K HDR support, this media player is based around Android TV, providing Google Assistant features and more. You’ll of course be able to watch content from all of your favorite streaming services, as well. Over 495 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. That’s in-line with our hands-on review from back in 2018, where we noted it was an “incredible value at $59,” making today’s deal even more eye-catching.

For comparison, this is about as affordable as it gets for a streaming media player with 4K HDR capabilities baked in. You’ll pay $29 for the entry-level Roku Express, which is only compatible with 1080p feeds. Not to mention, this option lacks the same Assistant and Android TV functionality.

Those in the Alexa ecosystem may be better suited by Amazon’s Fire TV lineup. Luckily, we’re seeing a selection of discounts on various models priced from $25. That includes the 4K Stick, Recast tuner, and more.

Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K features:

Connect to a world of content and entertainment at home with Mi Box S. Running on the latest Android TV 8.1 is easy to use, supports voice controls and your favorite apps such as Netflix, VUDU, YouTube, SlingTV and more! Experience stunning 4K HDR visuals and DOLBY DTS for an immersive experience. Catch your favorite TV shows, play games, watch the news or listen to the radio. Mi Box also recommends videos based on your personal YouTube and Google Play preferences.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!