Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 6-Ft. Braided Nylon USB-C Cable 2-Pack $6, more

Aukey Store US via Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of its 6-Foot Braided Nylon USB-C Cables for $5.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $8, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and marks a new all-time low. Measuring 6-feet in length, Aukey’s USB-C cables give you enough slack to continue using your smartphone while its charging, meaning it won’t have to be set right next to an outlet. Each of the two included cables is also wrapped in braided nylon, which offers further protection when they’re placed in your bag or just left around the house. As a #1 new release, over 1,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Durable, braided nylon A to C cables with slim, reversible USB-C connectors and 5000+ bend lifespan for easy connection. 6.6ft makes inconvenient office outlets reachable and makes it easier to use and charge your phone while relaxing in bed. Keep a cable in your home and office as a back-up Safe charging at up to 3A is ensured by high-standard components, including a 56k ohm resistor. USB 2.0 supports data transfer at up to 480Mbps. When used with a charger or power bank that supports Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging or Qualcomm Quick Charge, these cables will Fast Charge your smartphone.

