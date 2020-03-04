Amazon is currently offering the Wacom Intuos Wireless Graphics Drawing Tablet for $79.95 shipped. Find it available at B&H for the same price. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is the best we’ve seen in months, and matches the second-lowest to date. Compatible with both Mac and PC, this Bluetooth drawing tablet can run for over 3.5-hours on a single charge before needing to be plugged in. Wacom Intuos offers 4,096-levels of pressure sensitivity, making it a compelling option for those who work with digital art, photo editing, or animation software on a regular basis. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for additional details on this Wacom deal.

If you’re just getting into crafting works of digital art, you may be better served by the Wacom Intuos Tablet at $70. Here you’ll save just a little bit compared to the lead Wacom deal, but will have to give up on the wireless design. But for those who want to learn the basics of digital artistry, it’s a more cost-effective option.

Plus, you can always use your savings to pick up some additional pen nibs alongside the tablet for under $7 at Amazon. If you’re in need of something a little more high-end, we’re also still tracking a discount on Wacom’s Intuos Pro. As the name suggests, this more professional drawing tablet will run you $300, though it’s currently $80 off.

Wacom Intuos Wireless Drawing Tablet deal:

With the Intuos Bluetooth Creative Pen Tablet deal from Wacom, you can bring your designs, ideas, and artwork into the digital realm. It features a 6.0 x 3.7″ drawing area, ideal for space-limited desktops, and is compatible with both left- and right-handed users. Located at the top are four customizable ExpressKeys that place frequently used commands such as copy, paste, and undo right at your fingertips. Moreover, it comes with a pressure sensitive stylus for the control and precision you need in creative software.

