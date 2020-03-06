Apple’s TV show sale offers complete series for $30, plus $5 movies

Apple’s latest weekend sale includes a handful of popular complete TV show series for $30 and the usual selection of $5 movies. All of which will become a permanent part of your library. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and more.
TV Series on Sale
Apple has a number of complete TV series on sale today for $30. You’d typically pay at least $50 and as much as $70. Here are a few of our top picks:
- Gilmore Girls
- Jane the Virgin
- Broad City
- Parks and Recreation
- Pretty Little Liars
- The Good Wife
- 30 Rock
- The Americans
- Girls
- Sabrina The Teenage Witch
$5 Movies on Sale
There’s also a great selection of $5 movies today, down from the usual $10-$20 price tag. You’ll be able to add these titles to your library permanently at all-time low prices. Our favorite weekend movies include:
- Mean Girls
- Mama Mia
- It Takes Two
- Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong
- Book Club
- Bad Moms
- Baby Mama
- Whip It
- The Heat
- Widows
Don’t miss this week’s Women’s History Month movie deals at Apple, jump over to our coverage here for more.
