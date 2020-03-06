Apple’s TV show sale offers complete series for $30, plus $5 movies

- Mar. 6th 2020 9:03 am ET

0

Apple’s latest weekend sale includes a handful of popular complete TV show series for $30 and the usual selection of $5 movies. All of which will become a permanent part of your library. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and more.

TV Series on Sale

Apple has a number of complete TV series on sale today for $30. You’d typically pay at least $50 and as much as $70. Here are a few of our top picks:

$5 Movies on Sale

There’s also a great selection of $5 movies today, down from the usual $10-$20 price tag. You’ll be able to add these titles to your library permanently at all-time low prices. Our favorite weekend movies include:

Don’t miss this week’s Women’s History Month movie deals at Apple, jump over to our coverage here for more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp