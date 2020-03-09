Amazon is currently offering the Cocoon GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer in several colors for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $15, like you’ll currently find for other styles right now, today’s offer saves you 46% matches the Amazon all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in months. Cocoon’s organizer measures 7- by 9-inches and is comprised of the brand’s usual elastic straps that make organizing cables, chargers, and other accessories a cinch. On top of its unique storage capabilities, there’s also a zippered pocket on the back for additional space. This is a great option for keeping dongles organized in your everyday carry as well as charging cables and the like. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Now if it’s just a few cables you’re looking to keep in check, another great way to upgrade your backpack’s organization is with a 4-pack of Nite Ize Gear Ties. These reusable rubber ties are a more affordable alternative at only $3 and are a more compact way to tame messy cables. Having earned best-seller status at Amazon, they carry a 4.7/5 star rating from over 3,800 customers.

For more gear to upgrade your everyday carry, be sure to check out our Smartphone Accessories roundup from this morning. There you’ll find everything from travel chargers for keeping your devices topped off overseas, as well as cables, and more.

Cocoon GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer features:

GRID-IT! Your Gadgets’ Best Friend! The Most Versatile Organization System Available. The Ultimate Organizer! The GRID-IT! system provides endless configurations for your digital devices and personal effects. Conveniently sized for your current purse, laptop bag or travel case, you will save time on the go by easily finding what you need. Designed to hold items firmly in place. Configure GRID-IT! your own way!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!