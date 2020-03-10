Add a 4K, curved QHD, or 1080p monitor to your desk from $170

Amazon is offering the Acer 32-inch 1080p Monitor (EB321HQ) for $169.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is the best 2020 Amazon offer we’ve tracked. This 32-inch display shakes things up with all-white bezels. If you prefer the look of a monitor without a stand, this model is great as it is VESA-mount ready. This display features Acer Flicker-less technology, a 4ms response, and 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Inputs include HDMI and VGA. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale.

More monitors on sale:

No matter which monitor you choose, there is bound to be some cable management involved with your setup. Keep everything nice and tidy when picking up this 50-pack of reusable cable ties for $8.

Acer 32-inch 1080p Monitor features:

32” Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen IPS Display

Response time: 4ms

Pixel Pitch: 0.3675mm

Ports: 1 x HDMI 1.4 & 1 x VGA

