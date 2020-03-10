Anker Apple Health-enabled smart scale is within $1 of its all-time low at $18

Anker’s official Newegg storefront is offering its eufy Smart Scale C1 for $17.99 shipped. For comparison, it regularly goes for $30 at Amazon and this is just $1 above our last mention, making it one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This scale connects to your iPhone or Android device over Bluetooth to store health data easily in your app of choice, making it super simple to track weight loss, BMI, and more. In all, this scale tracks 12 different body measurements, ensuring that you can easily keep tabs on your weight loss progress throughout the years. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now, if you’re wanting to save a few bucks and ditch the smarts here, there’s an option for you. This GreaterGoods Bathroom Scale is available on Amazon for under $14 Prime shipped. It’s got a digital display, meaning you can easily read the weight it shows. However, it won’t communicate with your phone for simple digital storage.

Not sure what smart scale to look for? Well, our guide lays out multiple options to choose from. Just keep in mind that today’s lead deal is among the best pricing you’ll find overall for a smart scale.

Also, don’t miss out on Anker’s one-day-only Gold Box sale at Amazon. Prices start at $13 and you’ll find USB-C chargers, portable power banks, and more.

Anker eufy C1 Smart Scale features:

HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 12 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.

USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: Track the health trends of up to 16 users from one account, and the large LED display is easy to read for all ages.

