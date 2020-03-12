Luxury brand Montblanc has unveiled a new pair of headphones today designed for long flights with comfort at the forefront. As you might’ve expected, the price tag isn’t cheap but there’s a lot to like about the visuals here, including ultra-plush earpads and a nice muted set of colors. Hit the jump for full details on the new Montblanc MB 01 Smart Headphones, including pricing information and availability.

Montblanc checks the basics and more with new headphones

Of course, the elephant in the room is that Montblanc is attempting to enter a very crowded marketplace with its new headphones. On top of that, the $595 price tag is going to be a non-starter for many. There are plenty of “high-end” options at a lower price-point and even more at the $600 price point. So why does Montblanc think it can compete?

Well, one thing is for certain, they’ve nailed the design. With familiar visuals reminiscent of Parrot’s old Zik headphones, Montblanc appears to have made a comfortable pair of on-ears. Which is key when billing your $600 headphones as a solution for long flights and extended listening sessions.

The glossy aluminum frame holds sheep leather earpads, while the outside is wrapped in silicone. On the functionality side of things, Montblanc covers nearly every spec, including Bluetooth 5.0 and the ability to pull up Google Assistant with the touch of a button. Physical buttons replace the touch controls we’ve seen on competitors like the Sony WH1000XM3.

Here’s Montblac’s official breakdown of specs:

Equipped with Bluetooth® 5.0, a proximity sensor and aptX technology, Montblanc MB 01 headphones ensure stable connectivity while the sensitive 40 mm neodymium dynamic drivers deliver the Montblanc signature sound developed by a leading expert. Even when you choose to tap out by getting lost in the music, life does not stand still. With direct access to Google Assistant, our new MB 01 headphones help you stay on top of your routines, hands free

Montblanc promises 20-hours of battery life, which is very good but not stellar. It’s certainly enough for a full day of travel, which is the ice case that the manufacturer is gunning for. Thankfully, the MB 01’s charge via USB-C and a bundle 3.5mm adapter is included as well with purchase.

Pricing and availability

The latest from Montblanc are available today for $595 in the United States and varying prices in Europe. There are three colors to choose from, including black, white, and gold. You can check out the entire selection of new headphones right here.

