WD’s 5TB My Passport Ultra packs a metal build and USB-C at $116 (Reg. $150)

Amazon offers the WD 5TB My Passport Ultra USB-C Portable Hard Drive for Mac at $115.99 shipped. Down from $150, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, other 5TB drives with USB-C connectivity sell for around $150 at Amazon. Note: Shipping is currently delayed 4-days at Amazon. Encased in a metal enclosure, WD’s My Passport Ultra packs USB-C connectivity which gets you upwards of 5Gb/s transfer speeds. You also won’t need an extra dongle or adapter to use it out of the box with your Mac. Both of which make WD’s My Passport Ultra a fantastic option to add to your everyday carry if having a sleek and speedy drive is high on your list. This drive carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 485 customers. Head below for more.

Ditch the metal enclosure and opt for a lower-capacity drive when picking up WD’s 2TB My Passport for Mac for $75. This budget-friendly alternative is armed with the same out of the box Mac compatibility thanks to a USB-C plug.

Speaking of USB-C connectivity, earlier today we spotted a $65 discount on StarTech’s Thunderbolt 3 dock. With the ability to drive two 4K displays, this docking station is a great way to turn your MacBook into a full-fledged desktop workstation at $200.

WD 5TB My Passport Ultra for Mac features:

Equipped with USB-C technology, the My Passport Ultra for Mac portable drive offers an easy way to expand your storage. Its modern metal design complements your Mac, and out of the box, It’s formatted for macOS and time Machine compatibility. Fusing modern anodized metal and textures, the My Passport Ultra for Mac portable drive matches your personal style and the latest Mac computers.

