Drive two 4K displays with StarTech’s Thunderbolt 3 dock at $200 ($65 off)

- Mar. 12th 2020 10:03 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the StarTech Dual 4K Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station for $199.75 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having just dropped from $265, today’s offer saves you 25% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. With the ability to deliver 60W of power to a connected MacBook, StarTech’s dock features eight ports for expanding a paired machine’s I/O. Thunderbolt 3 capabilities allow you to drive two 4K displays simultaneously thanks to either the dual DisplayPort outputs or pair of USB-C ports. There’s also Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, and more. Plus, you’ll get a 28-inch Thunderbolt 3 cable to ensure this dock fits into your desk setup. Rated 4.8/5 stars and other StarTech computer accessories are well-reviewed at Amazon. Head below for more.

If you’re after a more affordable alternative while still looking to grab the same Apple-friendly design, Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock will only set you back $138 at Amazon. This model, as the name implies, features a more compact form-factor that offers HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.0, and Gigabit Ethernet. That’s still a respectable array of I/O, especially for adding to your mobile kit. Rated 3.8/5 stars

Further expand your workstation by checking out our latest roundup of discounted monitors. Whether you’re in the market for a 4K, curved, or 1080p display, we have options priced from $170 to consider. And while you’re at it, bringing Logitech’s MX Ergo Trackball mouse into your setup is a great idea as well, especially considering the peripheral is down to $65.

StarTech Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station features:

This plug-and-play Thunderbolt 3 docking station works with your TB3 or USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 2) host laptops, tablets and smartphones. Plug-and-play right out of the box with no time-consuming driver installations required; 0.7m Thunderbolt 3 Certified host cable included and built-in mounting holes for flexible setup including hoteling and hot-desk setups.

