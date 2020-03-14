Unify Apple’s Keyboard + Trackpad with Twelve South MagicBridge: $31.50 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South MagicBridge for $31.50 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked by $3. If you’ve got a Magic Keyboard and Trackpad 2 on your desk, this accessory from Twelve South is worth considering. It streamlines your desk by turning two accessories into one and arguably delivers a cleaner looking setup. Everything snaps quickly into place, making it one of those investments that immediately works as expected. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Face it, your computer’s peripherals are likely covered in grime. Pair today’s purchase with a container of Endust’s Electronic Wipes for $5 to give yourself a quick way to clean off everything almost any one of your gadgets.

If you don’t own Apple peripherals, MagicBridge isn’t for you. That’s okay though as it paves the way for you to save on Logitech’s Wireless Combo at $23. This costs incredibly less than the setup described above, delivering a sufficient option for a fraction of the overall expense.

Twelve South MagicBridge features:

Organizes desk and creates a tidy two-in-one combo

Holds trackpad on either left or right of keyboard

Easy access to power switches and Lightning ports for charging

Works with Apple Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad 2

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!