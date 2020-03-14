Unify Apple’s Keyboard + Trackpad with Twelve South MagicBridge: $31.50 (25% off)

- Mar. 14th 2020 10:03 am ET

$31.50
0

Amazon is offering the Twelve South MagicBridge for $31.50 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked by $3. If you’ve got a Magic Keyboard and Trackpad 2 on your desk, this accessory from Twelve South is worth considering. It streamlines your desk by turning two accessories into one and arguably delivers a cleaner looking setup. Everything snaps quickly into place, making it one of those investments that immediately works as expected. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Face it, your computer’s peripherals are likely covered in grime. Pair today’s purchase with a container of Endust’s Electronic Wipes for $5 to give yourself a quick way to clean off everything almost any one of your gadgets.

If you don’t own Apple peripherals, MagicBridge isn’t for you. That’s okay though as it paves the way for you to save on Logitech’s Wireless Combo at $23. This costs incredibly less than the setup described above, delivering a sufficient option for a fraction of the overall expense.

Twelve South MagicBridge features:

  • Organizes desk and creates a tidy two-in-one combo
  • Holds trackpad on either left or right of keyboard
  • Easy access to power switches and Lightning ports for charging
  • Works with Apple Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad 2

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$31.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Twelve South

About the Author