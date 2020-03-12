Refresh your peripherals with Logitech’s Wireless Combo for $23 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Logitech Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo (MK360) for $22.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s around 25% off the typical rate there and is among the best Amazon pricing we’ve tracked over the last year. If you can’t remember how long ago you replaced your keyboard and mouse, it may be time to refresh those peripherals. This combo from Logitech includes a wireless keyboard and mouse that are both operated by AA batteries. A built-in 2.4GHz signal is said to be lag-free, ensuring your computing experience is free of typing and mousing delays. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Today’s savings allow you plan ahead with an 8-pack of AmazonBasics AA Batteries for $5. Each of these feature a 10-year shelf life which should leave you with plenty of time to use them. Amazon touts them as “ideal for game controllers, toys, flashlights, digital cameras, clocks, and more.”

Now that you’ve upgraded your PC’s mouse and keyboard, prepare to put them to use by pre-ordering the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection. This 4K-ready version drops in June and bundles Red Alert with Tiberian Dawn for countless hours of strategic fun. Head over to yesterday’s coverage to learn more.

Logitech Wireless Combo features:

The K360 wireless keyboard is 20% smaller than a full-size keyboard but provides all the functionality of its larger counterpart Automate your frequent navigation paths using the programmable hotkeys so you can access your favorite programs with the touch of a button

