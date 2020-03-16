Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Cole Haan, Mountain Hardwear, Instant Pot, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Mountain Hardwear’s Web Specials are currently 60% off with this promo code
- Michael Kors Sunglasses for spring currently 25% off at Sunglass Hut + free shipping
- Merrell’s Special Pricing Event takes up to 60% off over 150 styles: Boots, more
- Eastbay is offering 20% off all orders with code MAR20 at checkout
- Athleta offers hundreds of new markdowns for women from just $10
Casual and Formalwear |
- Cole Haan’s Spring Stock Up takes up to 70% off loafers, boots, more + free shipping
- Dockers Friends and Family Event offers extra 30% off sitewide + free shipping
- TOMS takes 20% off its most popular styles during its Flash Sale deals from $40
- Wrap your baby in this Burt’s Bees Wearable Black for $18 Prime shipped
- Banana Republic Factory Friends Family Sale takes extra 40% off your purchase
Home Goods and more |
- Instant Pot’s Viva 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker drops to $50 for today only (Reg. $100+)
- Vitamix’s 5200 Pro Blender + 7-yr. warranty now $150 off (Today only), more
- Make a healthier choice, Emerald’s Digital Air Fryer now at $45 (Reg. $80+)
- Secure nearly 200 Gain flings! laundry detergent pacs for $31 + more from $16
- Become your own barista with this milk frother/warmer at $30 (Reg. $45+)
