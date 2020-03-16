Save $80 on Monoprice’s dual display Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock at a low of $49

Monoprice is currently offering its Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dual Display Dock for $48.84 shipped. Usually selling for up to $130, a price you’ll find at retailers like Amazon, today’s offer is good for an $81 discount, beats the lowest we’ve seen prior by $4, and marks a new all-time low. Perfect for adding some missing I/O back to your MacBook, Monoprice’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock brings Gigabit Ethernet and two USB-A, as well as dual HDMI inputs to your machine. It rocks a bus-powered design, making it a notable option for using while traveling with a Thunderbolt 3-equipped Mac or PC. Nearly 70% of customers have left a 4+ star rating.

Those looking for a way to save even more still can instead opt for Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $30. You won’t find the same array of inputs as on Monoprice’s Mini Dock, but this more budget-conscious option still has Ethernet, HDMI, and three USB 3.0 ports. This alternative also comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 325 customers.

Or if you’re in search of something even more capable than the featured deal, we’re still seeing a $65 discount on StarTech’s Thunderbolt 3 dock. It touts the ability to drive two 4K displays like Monoprice’s alternative, but can also dish out 65W of power to a connected device.

Monoprice Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock features:

The Thunderbolt 3 standard delivers 40Gbps bandwidth, which allows you to connect multiple data and video devices to your Windows or Mac OS X computer using a single USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 cable. Connect two HDMI displays at resolutions up to 4K@60Hz each to your Thunderbolt 3 equipped Mac or Windows PC or laptop. Experience uncompressed, vibrant, 4K@60Hz video and embedded audio for gaming, video streaming, or multiple monitor desktop configurations. Enjoy the superior security and increased data transfer speeds of a wired Gigabit Ethernet connection.

