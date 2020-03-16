Get three TP-Link Kasa Smart Switches for under $18 each at a new all-time low

Amazon is offering a 3-pack of TP-Link’s Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $53.88 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down over 20% from its regular going rate and is among the best we’ve tracked all-time, beating out our last per-switch mention by $0.04. These switches sport support for both Alexa and Assistant voice commands, as well as integration with TP-Link’s Kasa Smart app. They’re single pole, so do keep that in mind when you purchase them. However, they do support dimming, which helps to set a mood whenever you want it. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you need a 3-way switch and don’t need smart control, we’ve got the solution for you. This switch from Pass & Seymore is just $3.50 Prime shipped, which makes it a more budget-friendly solution.

For other smart home deals, be sure to swing by our guide. We have the Arlo Video Doorbell at $130, the First Alert Onelink HomeKit smoke and CO detector at $81, and more.

TP-Link HS200 Kasa In-Wall Light Switch features:

Control your home’s lights from your smartphone with this TP-Link smart light switch. Automation of lights is programmable for home security or your convenience, and voice control is available through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Set the random mode to make your home look lived-in when you’re away with this TP-Link smart light switch.

