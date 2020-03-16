Show Smoke + CO readings in HomeKit with First Alert Onelink at $81 (32% off)

Amazon currently offers the First Alert Onelink HomeKit Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector for $81.20 shipped. Having just dropped from $119, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new Amazon low. This hardwired alarm from First Alert can monitor the presence of both smoke as well as carbon monoxide and integrates with HomeKit, Alexa, and more for sending notifications and the like. Plus, if there are any other alarms in your home, Onelink will be able to monitor and report on their activity, as well. Rated 4/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

For those who don’t need the HomeKit support, there are plenty of ways to grab a smoke and carbon monoxide detector for less. First Alert’s Z-Wave model only runs $37 at Amazon, and will still offer smartphone notifications and the like.

Over in our Smart Home guide, we’re seeing plenty of other ways to upgrade your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant-enabled kit. That’s even more so the case if you’re looking to retrofit your front door with some smart home tech. We’re seeing Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Deadbolt at $167, as well as Arlo Video Doorbell at $130.

Onelink HomeKit Smoke/CO Detector features:

Keep friends and family safe by installing this Onelink smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarm in your home. The backup battery lets protection continue even when the primary battery runs out of power. This Onelink smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarm uses voice alerts to notify you of the type of danger and its location.

