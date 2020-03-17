Cook everything in the Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 at $104 shipped (Reg. $150+)

Sur La Table is offering the Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $103.96 shipped after you apply code COZY20 at checkout. Currently up at $150 on Amazon and $160 via Walmart, this model is now at the best price we can find. While we did see it go for less during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday festivities last year, this is within a few bucks of the all-time low otherwise. Designed to replace up to ten commonly used small kitchen appliances, this model is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, and much more. Unlike the Duo 6-quart Instant Pot, the Ultra has new features like altitude adjustment and a steam release reset button, as well as additional programs for sterilization, cake, and eggs. It also ships with a steam rack, serving spoon, soup spoon, and a measuring cup. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 10,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, as we mentioned above, you can score the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 with same capacity for $79, saving you nearly $25 in the process. But it doesn’t have quite as many preset meal programs nor will it sport the additional features mentioned above. But with a 4+ star rating from over 63,000 Amazon customers, it’s almost certainly worth a closer look anyway.

Over in our Home Goods Guide, you’ll find some great deals on indoor gardens, wine accessories, DIY tools, and much more. Not to mention the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 8-Qt. Multi-Cooker on sale for $110 (Reg. $150).

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

It’s called the Ultra for good reason—the world’s most advanced Instant Pot combines a remarkable 10 cooking functions into one easy-to-use, compact countertop appliance that’s perfect for today’s busy and health-conscious lifestyles. The Instant Pot Ultra does it all—pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, cake maker, yogurt maker, sauté, steamer, warmer and sterilizer.

