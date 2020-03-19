A slick office awaits with Harman Kardon Wireless SoundSticks: $194 (Save $75)

Amazon is offering the Harman Kardon Wireless SoundSticks for $194.12 shipped. That’s up to $75 off the going rate found at retailers like Harman Audio and beats the lowest 1+ year Amazon offer we have tracked by $35. When it comes to computer speakers, few achieve the level of design offered in Harman Kardon’s SoundSticks. Unlike initial rollouts, this version embraces Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to leave cords behind. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you aren’t entirely smitten with SoundSticks, consider Logitech’s Z207 Multi-Device Speakers for $44. Like the Harman Kardon offering above, you’ll be able to connect wirelessly. Nearly 500 Amazon shoppers have settled at an average 4.4/5 star rating.

And don’t forget that you can simplify your home office with this wall-mounted desk for $88. It features a brown mahogany finish and folds up when not in use. Since the speakers above are wireless, you’ll have the flexibility to place them anywhere in your office.

Harman Kardon Wireless SoundSticks features:

Integrated Bluetooth technology for high performance wireless connectivity

6 Inch (150 millimeter) down firing sub woofer for deep bass

Eight full range transducers for crystal clear sound

Elegant touch controls for volume and mute

Awe inspiring industrial design

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

