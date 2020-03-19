Get around faster with the Levy Plus Electric Scooter, now $595 (Orig. $800)

Getting around by car in any major city is a nightmare. With the Levy Plus electric scooter, you can safely zoom along at 18mph without creating any pollution. This powerful two-wheeler is currently $595 at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code SPRINGSAVE15. As a comparison, it holds pretty steady at $800 regularly, with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen. We lauded its sleek design and ease of use in our hands-on review over at Electrek. Head below for additional details, including full specs and more.

Faster than walking, and much more fun than public transport, the Levy Plus was made for navigating city streets. Described as a “definite winner” by Electrek, this electric scooter is powered by a 36V 350W motor.

With a twist of the throttle, you can zip through the traffic and take shortcuts down small paths. A double-braking system helps you stop on a dime, while built-in LED lights keep you safe after dark.

The on-board computer lets you choose between three different modes. Sport offers the best top speed, while Eco mode conserves energy — enough to keep you going for 16-miles. Even if you run out of power, you can easily swap the battery. The Levy Plus is also completely waterproof, with a fire-resistant battery case for total safety.

Normally $800, the Levy Plus is currently 26% off at $595 with promo code SPRINGSAVE15.

