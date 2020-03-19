Upright’s iOS/Android-connected GO 2 Posture Trainer hits Amazon low at $80

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has the Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer and Corrector for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100 at Best Buy and direct, today’s deal is a straight 20% discount, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. The iOS and Android-connected system consists of a small device that rests on your back and will gently vibrate whenever you slouch to help correct your posture. Inside the Upright app, you can adjust the sensitivity and vibration intensity as well control alerts and manage your posture stats throughout the day. Most users “notice significant improvement within just 2-weeks.” Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

As opposed to using the included adhesive to attach the Upright GO 2 to your back, you can use the specifically designed Necklace Accessory add-on that sells for an additional $20. It connects to your Upright GO 2 over USB-C and is made of high-grade silicone with a magnetic clasp. Purchasing the Upright GO 2 and the necklace like this is also $10 less than the current bundle offer Upright is offering right now too.

Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer:

Boost Your Health: Meet UPRIGHT GO 2 the simplest, fastest and most natural way to improve your posture in just 2 weeks. Healthy upright posture strengthens back and core muscles, stimulates better blood flow and promotes overall well-being.

Stay Connected: Download the UPRIGHT GO app for iOS and Android and sync your device with your phone to start your daily training sessions and tracking your progress.

Perfect Your Posture: You can easily create custom training programs with the UPRIGHT GO 2. In training mode your device will gently vibrate whenever you slouch. You can adjust the sensitivity, training time and vibration intensity in the UPRIGHT App.

