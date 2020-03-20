DJI’s Osmo 4K Action Cam sees $80 discount to $289, more from $150

Amazon offers the DJI Osmo 4K Action Cam for $289 shipped. You’ll also find it on sale for the same price at B&H. Usually selling for $369, today’s offer is good for an $80 discount, is the best in months, and the lowest we’ve seen to date. Armed with the ability to record all your adventures in 4K60, DJI Osmo sports a rugged, waterproof design as well. While there’s a 2-inch touchscreen on the back, you’ll also find a front-facing display for lining up shots and ensuring all the action is in the frame. Other standout features here include slow motion and timelapse capture, as well as the ability to customize exposure settings and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 730 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for an in-depth look. More details below.

Also on sale today, we’re seeing the GoPro Karma Grip for $149.99 shipped at Best Buy. Usually selling for $299, today’s offer saves you nearly 50%, beats our previous mention by $50, and is the lowest we’ve seen to date. The GoPro Karma Grip is a 3-Axis motorized gimbal that allows you to capture smooth, shake-free video with your HERO5 action camera. Its handheld design makes it a great option for day-to-day use and Karma Grip also offers built-in camera controls for more convenient operation. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 190 customers.

If you’d prefer a more smartphone-oriented way to enhance your photography capabilities, JOBY’s GorillaPod Mobile Rig iPhone Tripod is now $20 off. Right now you can score it for its lowest price to date at $80. We also just got word of the new Zhiyun CRANE 3S gimbal, which touts a 14-pound capacity and more.

DJI Osmo 4K Action Cam features:

Capture every detail of your adventures in Ultra HD with this DJI Osmo Action camera. The HDR shooting mode provides accuracy with 4K recording in complex lighting conditions, and Rocksteady stabilization ensures a smooth footage while shooting in motion. This water-resistant DJI Osmo Action camera has an 8x slow motion shooting option for a dramatic showcase of fast-paced scenes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!