Things seemed to slow down yesterday a little bit, but we are back again today with loads of notable Android app deals and freebies. This week has seen one of the largest collections of discounted Android apps in recent memory — we are talking Black Friday big here — and that continues today with brilliant indie adventure games, classic virtual board games, highly-rated puzzlers, retro sci-fi shoot em’ ups, space pirates, and much more. Today’s highlights include titles like Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery, Tokaido, Galaxy Trucker, Wayward Souls, YoWindow Weather, R-TYPE II, FRAMED, Ticket to Ride, and many more. Head below the jump for today’s best Android app deals and freebies.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Blu Escape – Hardcore Platformer FREE (Reg. $2)
- Broken Words PRO FREE (Reg. $1)
- Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery FREE (Reg. $3)
- Highwind FREE (Reg. $1)
- Tokaido FREE (Reg. $2)
- Pixel Net – Neon Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Galaxy Trucker $2 (Reg. $5)
- Wayward Souls $1 (Reg. $7)
- Through the Ages $5 (Reg. $10)
- YoWindow Weather – Unlimited $6 (Reg. $10)
- Vignettes $1 (Reg. $2)
- R-TYPE $1 (Reg. $2)
- R-TYPE II $1 (Reg. $2)
- Raiden Legacy $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- Plancon: Space Conflict $1 (Reg. $2)
- GPS Waypoints Navigator $5 (Reg. $9)
- The Tiny Bang Story Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- Little Big Adventure $2 (Reg. $5)
- FRAMED $1 (Reg. $3)
- Nanuleu $1 (Reg. $3)
- Chameleon Run $1 (Reg. $2)
- Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1 (Reg. $2)
- Invert – Tile Flipping Puzzles $1 (Reg. $3)
- Dealer’s Life – Pawn Shop Tycoon $2 (Reg. $4)
- Ticket to Ride $3.50 (Reg. $7)
- Relic Seeker: Hypogeum $1 (Reg. $3)
- Age of Civilizations II $3.50 (Reg. $5)
While the app deals just keep coming, there are plenty of notable Android hardware offers running right now. We still have the Google Nest Hub on sale as well as Google’s Nest WiFi Router and Point bundle at $70 off, but this morning saw the Google Pixel 3a drop down to $150 with even more offers starting at $90. Those deals join a significant collection of Samsung price drops including everything from smart TVs and handsets to tablets, Chromebooks, and more. But we also have some great Qi charging gear on sale too like Aukey’s hybrid 5-in-1 USB-C Hub at $27.50 (save 45%), mophie’s 10W 3-in-1 Charging Pad and even more accessory offers right here.
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia FREE (Reg. $5)
- Ocean Go! FREE (Reg. $1)
- Learn German with MosaLingua FREE (Reg. $5)
- Amazing Taxi Sim 2020 Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Death Road to Canada $1 (Reg. $10)
- Absolute Drift $1 (Reg. $3)
- Baby Sleep PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
- Stellarium Mobile PLUS – Star Map $5 (Reg. $10)
- Hydro Coach PRO – Drink water $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $3 (Reg. $6)
- Grandpa’s Table HD $1 (Reg. $3)
- Gertrude McFuzz – Dr. Seuss $3 (Reg. $4)
- EvoWallet – Money Tracker [Premium] $1 (Reg. $2)
- Tallowmere $1 (Reg. $2)
- San Juan $1 (Reg. $5)
- PowerLine PRO Unlock $1 (Reg. $3)
- One Up – Lemonade Rush ! $1 (Reg. $2)
- QB – a cube’s tale $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure $1 (Reg. $2)
- Castle Of Awa – Relaxing challenges $1 (Reg. $3)
- Twilight Pro Unlock $1 (Reg. $5)
- Lumino City $2 (Reg. $5)
- Kemono Mahjong $2 (Reg. $4)
- Dark Tower $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $7 (Reg. $10)
- The Big Brag – Dr. Seuss $3 (Reg. $4)
- Green Eggs and Ham – Dr. Seuss $1 (Reg. $2)
- One Deck Dungeon $4 (Reg. $7)
- Daily Workouts $14 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Rush Origins FREE (Reg. $3)
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers FREE (Reg. $2)
- Hoopa City FREE (Reg. $3)
- Card Crusade FREE (Reg. $4)
- EZ Notes – Notepad notes FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Dr. Panda & Toto’s Treehouse FREE (Reg. $4)
- Dr. Panda School FREE (Reg. $4)
- NT Converter – Unit Converter FREE (Reg. $3)
- 9th Dawn II 2 RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- Zoombinis $3 (Reg. $5)
- Umiro $1 (Reg. $3)
- You Must Build A Boat $1 (Reg. $3)
- fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator $3 (Reg. $5)
- Sleep as Android Unlock $5 (Reg. $10)
- SPACEPLAN $1 (Reg. $3)
- Downwell $1 (Reg. $3)
- Reigns $1 (Reg. $3)
- Reigns: Her Majesty $1 (Reg. $3)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones $2 (Reg. $4)
- NT Calculator – Extensive $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Sorcery! $3 (Reg. $6)
- Sorcery! 2 $3 (Reg. $6)
- Sorcery! 4 $3 (Reg. $6)
- My PlayHome : Play Home Doll House $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Teach Your Monster to Read $1 (Reg. $5)
- 10000000 $1 (Reg. $3)
- Business Card Reader Pro $30 (Reg. $60)
- LASERBREAK 2 $1 (Reg. $4)
- Slayaway Camp $1 (Reg. $3)
- Take It Easy $1 (Reg. $2)
- Popup Widget 3 $1 (Reg. $2)
- The Swords of Ditto $2 (Reg. $6)
- KORG Kaossilator for Android FREE (Reg. $20)
- Historia Battles WW2 FREE (Reg. $4.50)
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky) FREE (Reg. $1)
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Lootbox RPG FREE (Reg. $1)
- ProGo App – Productive goals FREE (Reg. $3)
- Sudoku {Premium Pro} FREE (Reg. $4)
- Cribbage With Grandpas FREE (Reg. $3)
- This War of Mine $2 (Reg. $14)
- Trine 2: Complete Story $2.50 (Reg. $17)
- SkySafari 6 Plus $5 (Reg. $15)
- SkySafari 6 Pro $20 (Reg. $40)
- Golf Peaks $2 (Reg. $3)
- File and PDF Converter $1 (Reg. $2)
- She Sees Red – Interactive Thriller $2 (Reg. $3)
- Nobodies: Murder cleaner $2 (Reg. $3)
- Star Vikings Forever $2 (Reg. $5)
- Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition $5 (Reg. $10)
- Battlevoid: Sector Siege $1 (Reg. $4)
- Rusted Warfare – RTS Strategy $1 (Reg. $2)
Galaxy Trucker:
The award-winning adaptation of Vlaada Chvátil’s award-winning board game. Build space ships, dodge meteors, and fight off bad guys, all in a quest to be the trucker with the most cosmic credits at the end of the game. Can you build a space ship from sewer pipes? Are you willing to face meteors, pirates, and smugglers? Can you fly a five-engine ship after four engines have been destroyed? Then you are our kind of trucker!
