Smartphone Accessories: mophie 10W 3-in-1 Qi Charging Pad $112 (20% off), more

Amazon currently offers the mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad for $111.96 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $140, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the lowest we’ve seen in over 5-months. As the ultimate power station for your nightstand, mophie’s 3-in-1 wireless charging pad has room for an iPhone, AirPods, and even an Apple Watch. It’ll be able to dish out 7.5W of power to a device with the Qi charging surface, and then a dedicated charging puck lets you refuel your Apple wearable, as well as a divot for AirPods. Rated 4.1/5 stars from nearly 100 customers.

mophie’s 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Case Pad helps keep all your everyday-carry Apple accessories charged. With 7.5W fast wireless charging, getting your iPhone to full battery is faster than ever. A dedicated spot for your AirPods and Apple Watch means all your favorite devices can be conveniently charged from one central location. Charge Through Lightweight Cases: Power Can Be Sent Through Cases Up to 3 millimeter Thick. Premium ultrasuede finish: The premium ultrasuede finish adds a touch of style to any tabletop.

