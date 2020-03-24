eBay’s work from home refurb sale offers up to 50% off laptops, desktops, more

eBay is currently offering up to 50% off on work from home tech in refurbished condition. One standout is the HP Spectre x360 13-inch Laptop with 1.8GHz i7/8GB/256GB at $799 shipped in manufacturer’s refurbished condition. Also available at Adorama and Amazon for the same price. Originally up to $1,349, this is one of the best deals that we’ve tracked historically. This laptop packs a quad-core processor and 360-degree hinge, meaning that it’s great for just about any use you have at home. There are two USB-C port for charging and data transfers, and a built-in DisplayPort so you can hook it up to external monitors. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Ships with a 90-day HP warranty. Head below for more of our favorite deals, or jump on over to eBay’s landing page to see all the included products.

Other great deals:

More of an Apple fan? Well, be sure to check this sale that we found earlier today. Apple just announced new MacBook Air and iPad Pro devices, and Amazon is already bringing the discounts with up to $50 off purchases.

HP Spectre x360 features:

Powered by Intel Core i7-8565U processor. Whether you’re looking for a long battery life or our most powerful Spectre yet – accelerate your ability to create with unprecedented performance and impeccable craftsmanship.

Witness refinement and precision in every angle, facet and edge of the device with our gem cut design. Invoking true sophistication and scrupulous attention to detail.

Enhanced security options like IR camera, and fingerprint reader keeps you secure and your information private.

Seamlessly log onto your device with the touch of your finger.

Easily log in through Windows Hello and video chat with an 88-degree wide-angle field of view.

