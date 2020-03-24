iPhone 6s can be yours on Straight Talk for just $99

Walmart is currently offering the iPhone 6s 32GB Smartphone on Straight Talk for $99 shipped. While you would have originally paid $649 when the handset launched, it more recently has been fetching $225 at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s offer matches our previous mention and is one of the lowest we’ve seen to date. Apple’s iPhone 6s might not be able to keep up with the demands of tech savvy users these days, but it’s a perfect handset for kids or grandparents. There’s still a respectable list of features including a 12MP camera, Touch ID, 4.7-inch Retina display, and more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

A perfect way to leverage some of your savings would be to grab the OtterBox Commuter iPhone 6s case for $14. If you plan on giving the Apple smartphone over to your kid, it makes a lot of sense to add some extra drop and scratch protection into the mix. And at $14, a little bit of cash will go a long ways.

For more Apple deals, be sure to swing by our guide which has everything from discounts on the latest MacBook Air and iPad Pro, to accessories and more.

iPhone 6s features:

This Apple iPhone 6s Straight Talk Space Gray puts tremendous power and productivity at your fingertips. It features a 4.7″ Retina HD display that delivers sharp images, plus 32 GB of storage for your favorite music and apps. This Straight Talk prepaid phone has a 5MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash for amazing selfies, plus a 112MP camera that captures 4K video at 30 FPS. Touch ID technology helps prevent unauthorized access and use. This Apple iPhone 6s Straight Talk is available in your choice of color.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!