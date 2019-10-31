Following the official unveiling of the upcoming 900-piece Ideas Dinosaur Fossils kit earlier in the month, we’re now turning our attention to some other fan-made creations that caught our eye in October.

Assembled a life-sized LEGO Skull

Quite fittingly for Halloween, we’ll be kicking off our favorite fan-made builds this month by checking out RichterMat‘s brick-built skull creation. This over 1,200-piece model looks to bring a full-sizes LEGO skull into your collection. The creator notes explicitly that it’s true to life, and even comes with a display stand.

Even so, this creation might be a tad too spooky for younger fans; I can certainly see it being a hit amongst older collectors. Make no bones about it; this model would look great up on display, especially around this time of year. So far, it has collected over 1,100 supporters. But with only 150 or so days remaining, odds aren’t looking the best for this model.

The X-Files enter the LEGO world

Another spooky creation that caught our eye this month falls to builder BrentWaller. In the past, we’ve featured their spot-in recreation of the Seinfeld apartment. Now this time, the brick smith is back to bring another piece of pop culture into the LEGO spotlight, The X-Files.

In their would-be LEGO debuts, this model brings special agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully into Minifigure form alongside the X-Files office from the hit 90s TV show. As it stands right now, it’s comprised of over 650 pieces and is as detailed as a model comes for emulating its source material. Given that we’ve seen LEGO expand its portfolio of builds, there’s a solid chance we could see this out of this world build hit store shelves if it gets the needed support.

So far, with over 400 days remaining in the campaign, over 3,900 fans of offered up their support. I want to believe that this creation will someday become a kit, but only time will tell if it’s worthy of official set status.

More of the best LEGO Ideas creations

