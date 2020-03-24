Disrupt boredom with Nerf’s N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster: $10 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Nerf N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster for $9.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon price we’ve tracked in 2020. If boredom has begun to strike, the timing of this discount means it may be time for an all-out Nerf war. Adding Strongarm to your arsenal means you’ll be ready to fire six Elite darts up to 90-feet, easily spanning large rooms and paving the way for you to pummel the opposition. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Double the fun when opting for two rubber band guns at under $10. Even better, these are actually part of a game set that includes three duck cardboard cutouts that can be quickly set up then shot down.

On the hunt for even more toys? Have a look at the new LEGO Ideas Pirates of Barracuda Bay set. It is comprised of 2,500-pieces ensuring that once it debuts in less than 2-weeks you’ll be kept busy for quite some time.

Nerf N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster features:

Strongarm blaster holds 6 Elite darts and fires darts up to 90 feet

Slam Fire slide lets you rapid-fire all 6 included Elite darts

Rotating barrel flips open for easy loading

