Segway’s Kickscooter Max electric scooter includes a $100 GC at $699 (23% off)

Wellbots is currently offering the Segway Kickscooter Max Folding Electric Scooter bundled with a $100 VISA gift card for $699 shipped when code ENGADGETRIDE has been applied at checkout. Usually fetching $799, like you’ll find at Amazon and direct from Segway, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount when taking the bonus credit into account. While it has dropped to $650 once before, today’s value is the best we’ve seen to date. Cruise up to 18.6-miles per hour with Segway’s KickScooter Max. It features a 40-mile range, making it a solid option for commuters looking to travel around the city. There’s also a folding design that goes a long ways towards making daily commutes a breeze, since it’ll collapse into a more compact design when not in use. Other notable inclusions are a 2.5W LED headlight, break lighting, a 220-pound maximum weight capacity, and more. Over 350 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Those in search of a more affordable alternative will find that the Segway Ninebot ES1 Electric Scooter is right up their alley at $549. Here you’ll still be able to enjoy the Segway branding and quality, but will drop the top speeds to 15MPH, as well as the range to 15-miles. But for $150 less than the lead scooter, there’s still a folding design and more to take advantage of.

Or if you’re looking for something a bit more kid-friendly, the Razor E100 Glow Electric Scooter will do the trick at just $139. Sure it won’t make the cut for commuters, but it’ll surely provide some entertainment.

Segway Kickscooter Max features:

This award-winning electric scooter by Segway-Ninebot has everything you need for your daily commute. MAX comes with the longest driving range of all Ninebot kick scooters, 10-inch pneumatic inflatable tires, a regenerative braking system, 6h fast charging and much more. Segway MAX also features a MAX battery range. You can ride this e-scooter up to 40 miles and on slopes of 20%. Thanks to a built-in charger and the very easy folding system you can take this e-scooter wherever you go.

