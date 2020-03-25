This 2-pc. T-fal Fry Pan Set is now under $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $19+)

- Mar. 25th 2020 4:03 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $19 $13
0

Amazon is offering the T-fal Initiatives 2-piece Nonstick Cookware Fry Pan Set (B167S284) for $12.85 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $19 or so, we have seen this set go for as much as $25 at Amazon where it is now matching the lowest price we have tracked in the last year outside of Black Friday 2019. You get 8- and 10-inch frying pans with a non-stick interior and ergonomic comfort grips. They are dishwasher-safe for easy clean-ups and you can even finish your dishes off in the oven like a pro (up to 350-degrees). Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $13, if you’re in the market for some basic new pans, jump on this deal. There really aren’t very many options for less from a brand you would actually trust. You could, however, opt for single, more high-end pan. For example, upgrade to cast iron and score a Lodge Skillet starting from $6 Prime shipped. While the largest model will cost more than today’s 2-pack, there are smaller options in there for much less. These things are rated 4+ stars from over 23,000 Amazon customers as well. 

You can also still grab a made in the USA Lodge 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet with $5 Walmart gift card at $15 too.

Check out the brand new Le Creuset’s Easter collection cookware right here then swing by our Home goods Guide for even more deals household essentials.

T-fal Initiatives 2-piece Fry Pan Set

  • Easy non-stick 8in and 10in fry pans for your everyday meals.
  • Exceptionally durable dishwasher safe cookware for easy clean up
  • Durable non-stick interior for easy cleaning and cooking
  • Ergonomic comfortable grip. Oven safe up to 350.F/177.C
  • Delivers even heat distribution for reliable cooking results

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $19 $13
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
T-fal

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard