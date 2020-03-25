This 2-pc. T-fal Fry Pan Set is now under $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $19+)

Amazon is offering the T-fal Initiatives 2-piece Nonstick Cookware Fry Pan Set (B167S284) for $12.85 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $19 or so, we have seen this set go for as much as $25 at Amazon where it is now matching the lowest price we have tracked in the last year outside of Black Friday 2019. You get 8- and 10-inch frying pans with a non-stick interior and ergonomic comfort grips. They are dishwasher-safe for easy clean-ups and you can even finish your dishes off in the oven like a pro (up to 350-degrees). Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $13, if you’re in the market for some basic new pans, jump on this deal. There really aren’t very many options for less from a brand you would actually trust. You could, however, opt for single, more high-end pan. For example, upgrade to cast iron and score a Lodge Skillet starting from $6 Prime shipped. While the largest model will cost more than today’s 2-pack, there are smaller options in there for much less. These things are rated 4+ stars from over 23,000 Amazon customers as well.

You can also still grab a made in the USA Lodge 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet with $5 Walmart gift card at $15 too.

Check out the brand new Le Creuset’s Easter collection cookware right here then swing by our Home goods Guide for even more deals household essentials.

T-fal Initiatives 2-piece Fry Pan Set

Easy non-stick 8in and 10in fry pans for your everyday meals.

Exceptionally durable dishwasher safe cookware for easy clean up

Durable non-stick interior for easy cleaning and cooking

Ergonomic comfortable grip. Oven safe up to 350.F/177.C

Delivers even heat distribution for reliable cooking results

