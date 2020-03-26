Azul is a great game to play with family indoors from $20.50 (Reg. up to $40)

- Mar. 26th 2020 2:52 pm ET

0

Target is offering Plan B Games’ Azul Board Game for $21.75 with free in-store pickup when you clip the on-page coupon. You can also opt to use Target’s in-car delivery service to get the game. Those with RedCard will save an additional 5% and get free 2-day delivery, dropping the price to $20.66 shipped. Also at Amazon for $21.74 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, though delivery is delayed until early May right now. Normally up to $40 at Amazon, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This game is actually a fantastic one to play with up to four people. You’ll race against others to fill your board and be the first to finish. Rated a stellar 4.8/5 stars from thousands at Amazon.

Risk is another must-have in any board game collection. While more complex than Azul, it offers hours of gameplay compared to around 30-minutes. At $12.50 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s an easy alternative for those who want something a bit more strategic.

Looking for something more budget-friendly? Be sure to check out this 2-pack of Bicycle Poker Size Playing Cards, which is available for under $3 Prime shipped at Amazon. There’s nothing like a good deck of cards during time indoors, given that you can easily play a multitude of games with a single pack.

More on Azul:

Quick to learn for players young and old alike, Azul is a challenge to master! Every game is different thanks to an ever-changing array of tiles that appear in each round to be claimed, ensuring that you’ll keep coming back time and time again to chase that big score. Extra points are on offer for collecting sets of the same colour of tile, or for creating particular patterns, while there are penalties for taking tiles that you’re unable to use.

