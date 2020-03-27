Home Depot discounts top-rated Ryobi outdoor tools, more from $49

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off electric outdoor tools, storage, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Ryobi 40V 18-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $299. That’s down $80 from the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked all-time on Ryobi’s latest walk-behind mower. Notable features here include an 18-inch width and 7-position design. It’s ideal for smaller yards, but with two bundled 4Ah batteries, you’ll get fairly good runtime overall. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Another standout today is the 40V Ryobi Cordless Electric String Trimmer for $95.97. You’ll note that this model is for the tool-only, so you’ll have to supply a battery. You can count on an ultra-lightweight design here that’s made to help you easily trim up your outdoor space. It also has Ryobi’s REEL EASY feed system, which can be “reloaded in 60-seconds or less.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Jump into the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on Ryobi and Karcher electric outdoor tools, plus markdowns on storage systems, and more. For more deals on tools for tackling DIY projects, jump over to today’s Amazon Gold Box where various DEWALT markdowns take up to 30% off the regular going rate while delivering numerous all-time lows.

Ryobi electric riding lawn mower features:

RYOBI continues to simplify yard work with the introduction of the 40-Volt Lithium-Ion 18 2-in-1 Cordless Lawn Mower. Powered by a 40-Volt 4 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery you can start mowing with the push of a button, instead of having to hassle with extension cords or mixing gas and oil. Select your ideal grass height from 1.5 to 4 with the 7-position single point height adjustment.

