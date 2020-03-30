Wacom’s One Graphic Drawing Tablet is down to a new low at $93 (Save 28%)

Amazon offers the Wacom One Medium Graphic Drawing Tablet for $93.17 shipped. Usually selling for $130, today’s offer is good for an over 28% discount, beats our previous price cuts by $6, and is a new all-time low at Amazon. Centered around an 8.5 x 5.3-inch drawing space, Wacom One amplifies your Mac or PC’s ability to create digital art. With 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity, this tablet is perfect for those who are just getting started with animation or graphic design. It’s also compatible with a variety of popular software packages like Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, OSD, and more. So if you find yourself doing creative work from home, this is a notable workstation enhancement. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 180 customers.

Should the larger drawing area, not be essential for you, consider opting for the Wacom Intuos Tablet at $80. For 15% less than the lead deal, you’ll be ditching that aforementioned functionality. But for those who want to learn the basics of digital artistry, it’s a more cost-effective option.

Plus, you can always use your savings to pick up some additional pen nibs alongside the tablet for under $7 at Amazon.

Wacom One Graphic Drawing Tablet features:

Digital creativity made easy: you and your computer in creative Harmony. Sketch, draw and edit photos with a simply great graphics tablet. It couldn’t be easier. The natural pen experience: a responsive, ergonomic, pressure sensitive pen gives you a natural way to create. The pen doesn’t need batteries, so it’s lightweight, perfectly balanced and comfortable to use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

