Learn to code at home with the littleBits Star Wars kit at $52 (25% off), more

Amazon currently offers the littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit for $52.26 shipped. Typically selling for $70, that saves you over 25%, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. The littleBits Droid Inventor Kit allows you to head to a galaxy far, far away to hone your programming skills. You’ll start by assembling an Astromech droid by piecing together some bread board-like components and then dive into programming. It includes over 22 different missions to teach you everything from the fundamentals to more in-depth coding know-how. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 790 customers. You can also learn more in our hands-on review where we found it to be a great introduction to coding that “just about any Star Wars fan would love.” More below.

Also on sale today at Amazon is the littleBits Base Inventor Kit for $49.98 shipped. Down from $65, today’s offer saves you 24%, is the lowest we’ve seen in months, and the second-best to date. This STEAM kit has you or your little one assemble a voice-activated robotic gripper arm with a similar drag and drop coding interface and various guided challenges. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

For additional ways to dive into the world of programming and STEAM, be sure to check out our roundup of favorite coding kits. It’s no surprise you’ll find entries from littleBits, but there’s also other options from Kano, LEGO, and more.

l ittleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit features:

Now with coding! Kids can create their own Droid and bring it to life using littleBits electronic blocks. With the Droid Inventor app, they can control their Droid, give it new abilities with easy block-based coding, and take it on 22+ missions. Then kids can level-up their inventor expertise and reconfigure their Droid to give it new skills, or design any Droid they can dream up.

