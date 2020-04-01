The official online SEGA shop is now offering 15% off all of its Sonic t-shirts, collectibles and well, just about everything it offers. Today’s sitewide sale includes just about everything you’ll find on the shop from home decor and apparel to collectibles, models, and much more. While there are some light exclusions here (mainly the sale section), code FOOL will knock 15% off your next order. But act fast, as this 1-day sale will be no more as of midnight tonight. All of the details are down below.

Sonic t-shirts, merchandise, collectibles and more:

From Sonic t-shirts to gear and apparel featuring the rest of SEGA’s stable of characters and IPs, there is a little something for everyone in today’s sales event. Free shipping is available on orders of $100 or more and there are some minor delays due to COVID-19 you can learn more about right here.

While there are pages and pages of Sonic t-shirts elegible for today’s sale, one standout for us is the Sonic Character Head option that starts from $24.95 depending on your size. But using the code above will knock your total down to $21.21. Featuring bust-style headshots of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Mighty, and Ray, it is a 100% cotton t-shirt printed in Michigan.

Another great deal we spotted outside of the plethora of Sonic t-shirts and hoodies is the Sonic the Hedgehog Movie 1/6 Scale Statue. Now available for pre-order at $74.95, today’s 1-day promo code will drop your total down to $63.71. Considering deals on this Sonic movie collectible aren’t likely to hit anytime soon, this might be your best bet ahead of the September 30, 2020 release date.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Sonic t-shirts and other apparel right here, as wells SEGA’s home decor and other collectibles.

More on the Sonic Movie 1/6 Scale Statue:

This statue is sure to go fast! Based on this hit movie, this approximately 5-inch statue shows Sonic about to take off in a burst of speed, lightning crackling around him. Sculpted in a 1/6 scale, this statue features detailed sculpting and paint details.

