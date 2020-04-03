Battleship is a must-have two-player game for under $12 at Walmart

Walmart is offering the classic Battleship game for $11.92 with free shipping in orders of $35 or more. Free in-store pickup is available in select areas. Normally $20 at other retailers like Barnes & Noble, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Battleship has to be one of my favorite two-player games around. You’re racing to be the first to take our the other player’s ships, which are set up in random order. Use previous attack knowledge to form your new plan, ensuring the entire annihilation of their squadron. This is a fantastic game to enjoy if you’re stuck inside, be it with just two or holding a championship to see who wins the most rounds between the entire family. Rated 4.7/5 stars from tens of thousands at Amazon.

For a more travel-friendly game, check out Battleship Grab and Go. It’s available for under $5.50 at Amazon and makes for a budget-focused alternative to today’s lead deal.

However, if you’re a fan of free (and let’s face it, who isn’t), then you’ll absolutely want to check out the latest Cards Against Humanity game. With a focus on family-style gameplay, the all-new Cards Against Humanity deck is FREE to download and play right now, so be sure to check out our coverage there.

Battleship features:

Take on your friends in head-to-head battles in the exciting naval combat game of Battleship! Search for your enemy’s ships on the high seas and eliminate them one by one. Do it fast, because they’ll be trying to destroy your fleet at the same time! The game’s realistic naval crafts put you at the center of some seriously realistic action, and the convenient portable battle cases let you battle on the go. Launch one attack at a time or use the Battleship Salvo feature to make multiple strikes on your turn! Call your shot and fire in the classic combat of Battleship! Battleship and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro.Battleship Game

