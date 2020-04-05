Save 40% on CyberPower’s 425VA 8-Outlet UPS at a new Amazon low of $30

Amazon currently offers the CyberPower CP425SLG 425VA 8-Outlet UPS for $29.95 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Typically selling for $50, today’s offer saves you 40%, beats the lowest we’ve seen prior by $5, and marks a new all-time low. Sporting 8-outlets, this UPS provides 425VA of power to help keep your Wi-Fi running during outages and the like. It has a slim design for fitting into more compact setups and you’ll be able to connect this UPS to a Mac or other computers to take advantage of auto-shutoff features, so you won’t lose important files. Comes backed by a 3-year warranty, as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,800 customers.

Today’s lead deal is about as affordable as you’ll find on a 425VA UPS, as most alternatives, like this APC model, sell for $45 or more at Amazon. Even the AmazonBasics 400VA model, which is less than the CyberPower UPS above, will set you back 33% more than. So if you’re in the market of an affordable UPS, taking advantage of the lead discount is about as good as it can get.

Now if you’re just looking for outlets, APC’s Desk Mount Power Station is currently on sale as well. Right now you’ll be able to save 25% and score the unique 6-outlet power strip for $26.

CyberPower 425VA 8-Outlet UPS features:

The CP425SLG Standby UPS Backup from CyberPower safeguards electrical devices from surges by offering eight surge-protected outlets, and four of these outlets are powered with an internal battery for when the power goes out. The backup unit is designed for systems using up to 255W of power and comes with a 5′ power cord sporting a right-angled plug. To properly shut down your computer when power fails, the unit provides up to 7 minutes of runtime under a half load or 2 minutes of runtime under a full load.

