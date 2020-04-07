Add AKRacing’s Master Series Gaming Chair to your office, now $341 (Reg. $465)

Amazon is offering the AKRacing Masters Series Max Gaming Chair with Wide Flat Seat for $340.98 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally going for around $465 at Amazon, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. There’s something about sitting in a quality chair if you have to spend a full day at your desk. While work might give you a nice chair to use at the office, if you’re spending more time at home these days, you should really upgrade your seating. This chair is built for hours of use at a time, has a 400-pound weight limit, and comes with a minimum 5-year warranty. Plus, the style of this chair would easily match any gaming setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? This GTRacing Gaming Chair is available for $148 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down more than 50% from today’s lead deal, this chair is still a solid upgrade for any gaming space or home office. Just keep in mind that the maximum weight here is 300-pounds, and the seat has a very different design overall.

While you’re upgrading the office, be sure to grab this deal we spotted on a Coca-Cola Mini Fridge. It’s available for $29 at Walmart right now and would make a fantastic desk addition.

AKRacing Master Series Gaming Chair features:

Top quality PU leather on front and back – easy to clean and guaranteed to last for at least 5 years backed by manufacturer warranty.

Wide metal frame with anti-corrosive coating covered with high-density cold-cured foam padding for maximum comfort and durability.

Adjustable headrest and lumbar support pillows for comfort and enhanced ergonomics included.

4D armrests adjustable in four directions: up & down, back & forth, in & out, and rotate to the sides.

