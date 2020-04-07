Black+Decker’s Waterproof Flashlight hits the Amazon low at $17 (Reg. $28+)

Amazon is now offering the Black+Decker 500 Lumen Waterproof 5W LED Spotlight Flashlight (WPAK5B) for $17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently on sale for $19 at Walmart, this model usually hovers around the $28 mark and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. With up to 500-lumens and a 5W ultra-bright LED, this flashlight is ideal for the lake house or for just letting the dog out at night. It is submersible up to 6-feet and features a handy pistol-style grip. It also ships with a rechargeable battery that will run for about 8- to 10-hours at a time. Rated 4+ stars at Amazon. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the GearLight TAC LED Tactical Flashlight. You can score a pair of these for under $10 Prime shipped at Amazon where they carry a 4+ star rating from over 300 customers. You won’t get the rechargeable battery or the pistol grip here, but you get double the flashlights for $7 less.

However, just last night we spotted a notable 50% price drop on this 2-pack of LED tactical flashlights for under $5 each, if you’re looking for another option.

Black+Decker Waterproof 5W LED Flashlight :

Delivers up to 500 lumens with 5W ultra-bright LED

Submersible up to 6 feet and floats face up when dropped in water; Easier to spot if it goes overboard

Rugged pistol-grip handle offers a convenient and comfortable grip; Allows easy handling while 50% smaller than the average spotlight

