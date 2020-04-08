NutriBullet 5-Speed Blender + smoothie cups matching low at $100 (Reg. $140)

Apr. 8th 2020

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the NutriBullet 5-Speed Blender Bundle (NBF50500) for $99.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $140 at Best Buy and elsewhere, Amazon currently has it listed for $140 with a $21 on-page coupon. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and matching the Amazon all-time low. With both multi-serving pitchers and single serve cups in tow, this “NutriBullet blender combo will take your nutrition extraction to the next level.” It has three precision pulse functions, stainless steel blades, a 1,200-watt motor, and ships with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 750 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you would prefer one of those personal-sized models that can still handle some light meal prep, check out the Magic Bullet Blender. It starts at $34 right now when you clip the on-page coupon and makes for an ideal protein shake maker. It carries even better ratings at 4+ stars from nearly 9,500 Amazon customers and also includes some on-the-go blender cups.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals

NutriBullet 5-Speed Blender Bundle features:

Create nutrient-rich meals with this NutriBullet blender combo. The 64 oz. blending pitcher shreds tough skins, pulverizes stems and crushes seeds to deliver creamy snacks, smoothies and soups. This NutriBullet blender combo features a powerful 1200W motor that operates quietly, so you can engage in conversations while blending fruits and vegetables.

