Add radon detection to your smart home with Airthings Wave: $142 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Airthings Wave Smart Radon Detector for $142.06 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $58 off the going rate and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $16. This handy smart home sensor not only monitors Radon levels, but also temperature and humidity. Not entirely familiar with the dangers of Radon? Airthings cites that it “is the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers,” helping convey just how damaging it can be. This sensor monitors long-term conditions while taking weather into account to provide an accurate alert if you should in fact need to be concerned. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Have yet to adopt Alexa? Score an Echo Flex for $20. This is just one of many discounts we covered earlier this week. Shop the entire sale to score a discount on everything from Echo Show to Dot with Clock.

If you’d prefer Assistant, Google Home dropped to $49 today. This is one of the best price we’ve tracked, thanks to $50+ in savings.

Airthings Wave Smart Radon Detector features:

RADON DETECTOR: Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and kills more than 6x the number of people than home fires and carbon monoxide poisoning combined.

CONTINUOUS MONITORING: Radon gas fluctuates daily and is highly dependent on many factors such as weather conditions. Long-term monitoring is crucial to take control, understand long-term exposure and minimize potential health effects.

QUICK AND CLEAR RESULTS: Connect via Bluetooth to the Airthings App for detailed insights into your air.

