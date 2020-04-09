Logitech’s MX Master 3 Advanced is a work from home essential at $75 (25% off)

Staples currently offers the Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for $75.28 shipped when bundled with a filler item and code 58739 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $100, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for an over $24 discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and the best we’ve seen in months. Logitech’s MX Master series is one of the most renowned mice for Mac on the market, and its latest version continues to build that legacy with “ultrafast” magspeed scrolling, app-specific customizations, Flow cross-computer control, and much more. With a USB-C port for refueling, Logitech also claims you’ll get 70-days of battery life per charge. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 310 customers and you can learn more about how it performs in our hands-on review.

Alternatively, you can bring home the previous-generation Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse for $67 at Amazon. This option ditches some of the more premium upgrades from the MX Master 3 Advanced, but still offers a similar overall experience for your Mac.

If you’ve been configuring a home office over the past few weeks and are still in need of some new gear to round out the setup, Amazon’s Standing Desk Converter is worth a closer look. Right now it’ll run you $112, saving you 44% in the process.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced features:

Get spot-on precision in your designs games with this Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse. The sculpted shape is comfortable to hold for extended hours, and the electromagnetic MagSpeed wheel enables fast noiseless scrolling. This Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse lasts 70 days on a full charge, making it suitable for work trips.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!